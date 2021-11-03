Thor: Ragnarok Fans Celebrate Marvel’s Best Movie on Its 4th Birthday

Four years ago, Thor: Ragnarok arrived in cinemas and upset the Marvel status quo forever. Though Taika Waititi had previously made a name for himself as a filmmaker in indie circles, Ragnarok propelled the helmer into the spotlight. Now, he’s actively working on post-production for Thor: Love and Thunder as fans celebrate the fourth birthday of his Marvel debut.

Luckily for fans of Ragnarok, its wild plot and vivid colors, the director says Love and Thunder is the craziest thing he’s ever done. “This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022,” Waititi said earlier this year. The movie has since been delayed from its May date.

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.