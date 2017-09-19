‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Gets Retro Treatment With 80’s VHS Trailer

Everything about Marvel Studios latest film in the Thor franchise looks extremely rock and roll, kicking off with that first trailer set to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” It almost seems like director Taika Waititi is harkening back to 80’s action movies with his first big budget project.

So if you’ve wondered what Thor: Ragnarok would look if it actually were an ’80s movie, wonder no more! The fine folk at Nerdist gave the movie the retro treatment with this awesome 1987 version of Thor: Ragnarok. Take a look above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The effects used for the clip are remarkably on point for the movie’s visuals, creating a unique blend that’s perfect for late-80’s science fiction.

The voice over is perfect, the music sets the tone wonderfully, the graphics are straight out of a kids cartoon of the era. And how they take the pre-existing footage and layer over crappy visual and sound effects is an extra touch.

It’s not just the VHS distortion or the graphic overlay from the VCR, though those are nice additions as well. And it’s not only the use of the classic Incredible Hulk show starring Lou Ferrigno or even footage of Jeff Goldblum from The Fly.

It’s how it all blends together to establish an awesome, nostalgia-fueled take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making us wish we’ll get an actual 80’s-style movie in the future. Sure, it might not perform to Marvel Studios’ lofty expectations, but at least it would satisfy the handful of fans out there who might actually want the dang thing! And isn’t that most important?

Perhaps not, and until Marvel gets their act together, reverent movies like Thor: Ragnarok and the Guardians of the Galaxy series might be the closest we’ll get.

Hopefully Captain Marvel’s ’90s setting lives up to expectations, filled with denim jackets and Skip-Its and Criss-Cross references.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!