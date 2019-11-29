Thor Is Getting a New Arm Very Soon

The God of Thunder has undergone quite a lot of changes in the recent years of Marvel Comics, from coming to terms with his worthiness to leading the charge against the War of the Realms. Next year, Thor is set to get a comic relaunch courtesy of Donny Cates and Nic Klein, and a first look at the series reveals that a significantly more cosmic costume is in store as well. The costume had quite a lot for fans to take in, including the fact that Thor appears to have his arm back again. As Cates recently revealed in an interview with CBR, there will be a narrative reason for all of the costume changes — including the return on the arm.

“I know a lot of people have a lot of questions about the new costume and the lack of a number of things including a severed arm,” Cates said with a laugh. “There are natural reasons for all of that though. The new costume comes very organically out of the events of Issue 1. You’ll understand why when you read it.”

The relaunch and creative team were announced last month, with Marvel promising a “new era” for Thor.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to be working on this with Donny,” Klein said in a statement. “THOR is one of my favorite comic book characters so I really tried to up my game to do Thor and all of Asgard justice.”

“In all my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined a world in which I was worthy of writing THOR,” Cates added. “From Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, all the way to the legendary run I am so foolishly following by the great Jason Aaron, it is beyond an honor to enter the golden halls of Asgard, and to pave the path (Far beyond the fields we know…) for the Thunder God himself. Know that you will have my best, true believers. For all of you. For Asgard. Forever.”

THOR #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by NIC KLEIN

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

THOR #1 is due out in January.