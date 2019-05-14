Thor: The Dark World Concept Art Reveals Mads Mikkelsen as Malekith

In April, Charlie Wen, co-head of visual development at Marvel Studios, shared an early version of Malekith in Thor: The Dark World. At the time, Wen hinted that an actor other than Christopher Eccleston, who appeared as the villain the film, had been looked at for the role. Now Wen has revealed more concept artwork that confirms that actor to have been Mads Mikkelsen.

“Mads Mikkelsen as Maliketh [sic] concept art in Thor: The Dark World,” Wen writes on Instagram. “At one point, Mads Mikkelsen was in the running to play the main dark elf villain Maliketh in the second Thor film. Of course, he ended up as another villain in the MCU!”

Wen is referring to Mikkelsen’s role as the villain Kaecilius in Marvel Studios’ 2016 film Doctor Strange. Kaecilius sought to overthrow the Ancient One and her order. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) defeated him and he became lost in the Dark Dimension.

Walt Simonson created Malekith the Accursed during his run on The Mighty Thor in the 1980s. The war-obsessed sorcerer returned to prominence during Jason Aaron’s run on Thor: God of Thunder that began n 2012. Malekith is, at the moment, the biggest threat to the Marvel Universe and the architect behind the Marvel Comics’ War of the Realms event.

