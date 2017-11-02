Thor's Chris Hemsworth Reveals How His Connection to Marvel Character Changes With Each Movie

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has previously expressed that he grew frustrated with his Marvel Cinematic Universe character over the years, up until Thor: Ragnarok found new ways to depict the character, with the actor recently recalling how he now attempts to find a new perspective on the character with each follow-up adventure. In the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the figure will find himself with some new allies and will also see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) seemingly taking up the mantle as Thor, which surely presented the actor with all manner of new experiences. Thor: Love and Thunder lands in theaters on July 8th.

"It was a constant exploration of what else we could do and staying away from what felt familiar. That was our duty at that point, to service the character in the world in a different, unique, fresh way for the audience," Hemsworth shared with GQ about the role. "I had the tricky task of having this otherworldly, god-like figure that I was playing but trying to make it relatable. And I think when the character didn't work, at times, was because we didn't have relatable features within his personality and his experiences that anyone could really gravitate toward or empathize with or understand or connect with."

He continued, "[Avengers:] Endgame, in particular. Yeah, there was the dealing with the mental health of the character and his altering of moods and depression, if you will. And due to tragedy, loss, suffering, which, all of us as human beings have experienced in some way, shape or form. And those elements I do believe allowed us to have some great connective tissue between an audience and this larger-than-life character. And each time since then, we've really had to dissect that and say, 'Well what mental state is he in now Where's his mental fitness or his mental toughness? Is he healthy enough to deal with this? If not, how does he deal with it?'"

Earlier this month, Hemsworth recalled how he had grown bored of Thor following Thor: The Dark World, which is a major point of connection he shared with Ragnarok writer/director Taika Waititi.

"I think the conversation we had was, 'I'm really bored of Thor,' and, 'I'm really bored of Thor, too!' Then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play we'd go into a different direction," Hemsworth explained to Vanity Fair. "We just dismantled the character. We wanted him to be more unpredictable. We wanted him to be at a different set of circumstances than he was before and them have the humor come through. I had a great relationship with Taika and we had a great sense of banter and I thought we should cram that into this space."

