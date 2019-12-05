Tigra Creator Offers To Help Marvel With Tigra & Dazzler Animated Series

With Marvel’s various Netflix shows now completely off the table (and Agents of SHIELD wrapping up), the future of Marvel television lies squarely in two places: Disney+ and Hulu. Marvel Studios is developing a number of shows for Disney’s primary streaming platform, while a previously made deal sees Marvel Television developing animated shows for Hulu. They previously announced an ambitious slate of four animated shows which would then culminate in one event series, much like the Netflix shows before them. Yesterday brought the surprising news that one of them was in trouble as Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler was starting over from scratch. There is hope on the horizon for the series though.

Following the news that show runner Erica Rivinoja and the entire writing team have been dismissed, with multiple completed scripts all being thrown out, Tigra creator Tony Isabella took to Twitter to offer his support for the troubled series. Isabella created the character in 1974 in Giant-Size Creatures #1, later writing her in the pages of Marvel Chillers as well. The prolific comic writer is also best known for creating Black Lightning for DC and Black Goliath for Marvel.

“Here’s some unsettling news,” he wrote in reference to the news. “Hey, Marvel, I’m neither a showrunner or a screenwriter. But, as the creator of Tigra, if I can be of any service, even as an unofficial consultant, just send me a private message.”

Hulu and Marvel have declined to comment on the matter of the animated series, but sources say that they remain committed to making the series happen despite the setback.

The series was set to be a part of a new slate of mature-themed animated series from Marvel Television that included Howard the Duck, MODOK, and Hit-Monkey, with all of the characters coming together in a crossover event called Marvel’s The Offenders. This was obviously meant to mimic that made Marvel Television a powerhouse on Netflix with their Defenders lineup of mature superhero shows.

While Howard the Duck, Hit-Monkey, and MODOK are seemingly still on track for release in the coming years and Marvel TV in the midst of production on Helstrom, it’s unclear what the future holds for this branch of the company. Marvel Studios has encroached on their territory as they produce serialized shows for Disney+ that will be firmly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now producer Kevin Feige has been handed the creative reigns for every aspect of Marvel with Jeph Loeb departing the company a few weeks ago.