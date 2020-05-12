Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland is Possible

✖

As speculation and buzz for a live-action Spider-Verse movie where Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland collide as their respective versions of Peter Parker continue to swirl, there is now an additional sign of hope that Sony might have such a big screen moment in mind. The idea would call for a story similar to that seen in the Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a common Marvel Comics storyline, where characters from alternate dimensions travel between worlds and meet alternate versions of themselves. Now, it is know that Maguire, Garfield, and Holland interacting has been pitched but Sony declared it to be "too soon" when Into the Spider-Verse was coming out.

First of all, this would be the closest thing to an Avengers: Endgame level of film which any currently known franchise could drum up in the near future, barring a sudden Harry Potter return with the original cast. It certainly would not become thee biggest movie of all time but Spider-Man is a globally popular character with all three actors' iterations being well known in main stream media.

The first idea for such a crossover spawned when Michael Keaton showed up in the Morbius trailer as his Adrian Toomes character who was the main villain Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It is suspected to be an alternate dimension because the Spider-Man painting seen in the same Morbius trailer is based on the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit -- but that could just be a digital edit for the trailer to keep us away from spoilers. It does say murderer on it, and Mysterio framed Peter Parker as a murderer at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Last week, Chris Miller joined Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and he revealed the movie pitched a post-credits scene with Maguire, Garfield, and Holland's versions of Spider-Man interacting with Spider-Ham. Sony didn’t say “no” but they said it was “too soon.”

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

This would be a huge moment, especially if it is expounded upon in a feature length film. Sam Raimi, who is now directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3, redefined comic book movies with his Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. It's a cross-generational trilogy which would be an exciting thread to continue and could serve as the Spider-Man 4 of sorts which many fans were hoping to get in the early 2000's.

The possibilities are endless. Imagine seeing Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker meeting an Emma Stone Gwen Stacy from an alternate universe -- who not only doesn’t know him but is also Spider-Gwen? Imagine Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meeting a Tony Stark from another universe who never died but also never met him? After all, J. Jonah Jameson did already mention that Doctor Strange exists back in those original movies.

What do you think? Is it time to start building towards an epic live-action or animated Spider-Verse crossover? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.