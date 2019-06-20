Tom Hanks Giving Spider-Man Star Tom Holland an Acting Lesson Is Best Thing You’ll Watch Today

There’s no doubt that Tom Holland is already one of the bright young stars in cinema nowadays after his impressive run as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that doesn’t mean an artist can’t continue to hone their craft, especially when a legend like Tom Hanks is providing some lessons.

While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home and Toy Story 4 on The Graham Norton Show, Holland and Hanks participating in a little acting exercise during which the Academy Award-winning star tested the young hero’s range. Needless to say, it was hilarious. Check out the clip in the video above!

It’s hilarious to see Hanks use his experiences recording Woody’s lines for Toy Story as a way to push Holland out of his comfort zone, and the Marvel star is clearly enjoying it. Holland and his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal appear to be having a good time, which has been pretty consistent ever since they first started filming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Gyllenhaal previously praised Holland for his role as the Wall Crawler.

“He’s great dude,” Gyllenhaal said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “He’s awesome. He’s the nicest guy in the world. I’m super into him as Spider-Man.”

Holland also gushed over Gyllenhaal’s role in the film when ComicBook visited the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home last year.

“He’s awesome, man,” Holland said. “Jake and I got on really well, and it’s interesting because when you hear the word Mysterio as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think villain and that’s not the case in our film. He’s a new addition to this world of heroes, he’s my team-mate throughout the movie. It’s funny because Jake is such a great guy and we get on really well. It’s been fun fighting these crazy monsters with him.”

As for Hanks, it seems like he’s ready for the toys to stay on the shelf after Toy Story 4.

“This is the end of the series and I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen,” Hanks said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “These texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’ I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [Allen says] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’”

He continued, “And it was! The last few sessions we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. And it was emotional.”

Toy Story 4 premieres in theaters on June 21st.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres on July 2nd.