Tom Hardy Confirmed to Return for Venom 2

It’s no secret that Sony Pictures is undergoing a renaissance with their stable of Marvel movies, with Spider-Man: Far From Home set to dominate theaters when it premieres next month. But their spinoffs have all found success among fans, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse winning an Academy Award while Venom earned an impressive take at the box office. So it should come as no surprise that sequels are coming for both films.

Now producer Amy Pascal, who helps oversee the Spider-Man franchise of films for Sony, confirmed to Fandango that actor Tom Hardy will indeed return for Venom 2 whenever that film gets off the ground.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” said Pascal.

She also said that she will continue to be involved with Venom 2 despite her new lucrative deal to produce for Universal Pictures.

Venom went on to gross over $855 million worldwide, making it a massive success for Sony’s first Spider-Man spinoff movie. When asked what made the film perform so well, Pascal attributed it to a few key aspects.

“It’s a couple of things. One of them is that Sony did a great job creating that franchise and giving it a life and giving it its own world,” Pascal said. “Then there’s Tom Hardy. When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis also had the opportunity to speak with Pascal ahead of the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the producer continued to rave over Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie Brock.

“Tom Hardy’s Venom was absolutely, bar none, unbelievable,” she said. “He is so good. Nobody else could be that character.”

It sounds like Hardy is in it for the long haul, which should raise hopes for fans that Venom could interact with Spidey in the near future. But that’s a story for another time…

As far as when we can expect to see Venom 2 in theaters? We’ll have to wait a bit longer for that. While the movie is in the works, Pascal revealed that there is “no time table” to get it in production.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.