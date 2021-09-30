Venom Co-Writer Says “Lobster Day” on First Film Was “Utter Chaos”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally makes its debut in theaters this weekend, showcasing the latest chapter in the story of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote. The film is a sequel to 2018’s Venom, which was filled with some memorable and bizarre moments amid the introduction of Venom’s mythos. Arguably, no scene from the first film stood out quite like the lobster scene, which saw Eddie dealing with his newfound hunger and symbiote-related symptoms by climbing into a restaurant’s tank of live lobsters. The idea was reportedly pitched at the last moment by Hardy, and as he and franchise co-writer Kelly Marcel revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, it was chaos in the best possible way.

“The lobster day was utter, utter chaos,” Marcel explained. “You’ll find four or five of those in this movie. The movie clings to that feeling of joy and fun and madness.”

“The lobster tank conversation was prior to us even getting on the floor filming this time,” Hardy said of the script collaboration on Let There Be Carnage, which Hardy helped co-write. “We maxed out on as many opportunities to enjoy the set and the sandbox that was laid down as a team.”

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

“The film is a love story – but not the love story you might think,” Serkis said in a recent press release. “It’s very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points and low points; Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other. But they have to be with each other – they can’t live without each other. That’s companionship – love – the things that relationships are really about.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released in theaters on October 1st.