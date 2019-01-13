Tom Hiddleston Speaks Out Marvel’s Loki Series for Disney+

Ever since Disney revealed Marvel Studios would be working on a live-action Loki series for their upcoming streaming service, fans have been eager to learn any and all details pertaining to the show. Especially given the fact that, y’know, Loki just died in Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise the role of the God of Mischief, and recently spoke about the upcoming Disney+ series while attending ACE Comic Con in Phoenix. Unfortunately, he refused to spill any major details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think I posted something about this. It’s very exciting. I cannot say much about it, I’m afraid,” said Hiddleston. “Time will tell.”

That last phrase might be letting on more than it seems, especially given the latest rumors. A new rumor from That Hashtag Show indicates that the series will shift the focus away from Hiddleston’s version of the character, and take a page out of the popular Journey Into Mystery and Young Avengers comic books and put the focus on Kid Loki.

While Disney Chairman Bob Iger confirmed Hiddleston’s involvement, the actor has been more coy about the upcoming project — as is typical of the Marvel Studios veterans and their ability to keep secrets.

Hiddleston wrote on social media after the project was announced, “Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.”

But despite his secrecy, the actor recognizes how fans are keen to pick apart the details of his character’s appearances in hopes of uncovering some clues.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston explained at a convention appearance. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

Regardless of Hiddleston’s role in the series moving forward, it seems like Marvel Studios has big plans for Disney+ in the future. Producer Kevin Feige spoke about this while appearing on Variety’s Playback podcast.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

There’s no word yet on when the Loki series will premiere or when Disney+ will finally launch for the public. Hiddleston can next be seen as Loki in Avengers: Endgame, premiering on April 26th.