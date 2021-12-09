Tom Holland Reveals How He Helped Save Spider-Man Deal for Marvel and Sony

After Spider-Man joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, most fans of the franchise would have never anticipated losing the character. Especially after two movies that turned out to be behemoths at the box office, the character seemed like he had some job security Marvel Studios…until he didn’t. There was a time in 2019 where Sony and Marvel couldn’t work on a new deal, and for a couple of months, it appeared Spider-Man was leaving the MCU.

Then Tom Holland stepped up to the plate. During a drunken stupor during quiz night at the local pub one night, Holland received a call from then-Disney CEO Bob Iger about the situation. The Spider-Man star laid his heart out on the table, and Iger listened.

“I was at the pub quiz, I was pretty drunk because I was really upset that I wasn’t going to be in the MCU anymore,” Holland joked with CinemaBlend this week. “No, I got a phone call from a 310 number; I knew that Bob Iger was going to be calling me but I thought it was going to happen a couple days prior. So I thought I had kind of given up on the phone call, and then I got this call and it was him. Bob and I had a lovely chat we spoke about my passions for the character. I think I spoke about the importance of Spider-Man in the MCU and what I can offer and what I can bring to the table. I think that really resonated with him, and he really heard how much I love this character and how much I believe in him and I think through that conversation, he then opened up a bigger conversation between himself and [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and [Sony Pictures CEO] Tony Vinciquerra and they were able to make a deal.”

Holland’s co-stars then backed him up by saying it was he who saved the deal. “Well you kind of did,” Zendaya said quicly before Jacob Batalon added he “set it on the path.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.