Marvel Fans Thought Tom Holland Might Leak ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers After Getting His Wisdom Teeth Pulled

Earlier today, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland had surgery to remove all four of his wisdom teeth. The actor has notoriously earned the reputation of being a serial spoiler and after his procedure, Holland took to Instagram to share videos of the aftermath.

Naturally, fans were hoping the actor would end up revealing spoilers for Avengers: Endgame in his anesthetic-induced haze.

Holland has a busy year up ahead as he’s appearing in two of the three Marvel Studios movies — Avengers: Endgame out April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Marvel Studios also has Captain Marvel due out March 8th.

In addition to Holland returning for Far From Home, Jacob Batalon, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice are slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jake Gyllenhaal will play the classic Spider-Man nemesis Mysterio while JB Smoove and Remy Hii are new additions to the movie in undisclosed roles.

Were you hoping to get some Endgame spoilers from Holland on Instagram? How much of Holland’s spoiler-sharing do you think is set up as a means of viral marketing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Keep scrolling to same some of the best fan reactions to Holland’s post-operation Instagram videos!

