Tom Holland Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home Press Tour Featuring Chris Hemsworth

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters next month and the film’s star, Tom Holland, has been in Bali promoting the latest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Holland appears to have had a great time in Bali, sharing a video of his trip highlights to Instagram. During the visit, Holland even met up with his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Chris Hemsworth, for a cross promotion with Men in Black: International.

“So sad to be leaving BALI. It’s honestly been the trip of a life time. I can’t wait to come back and miss you already. #wesawthemantas,” Holland wrote.

As you can see, the video shows Holland interacting with fans, going snorkeling, surfing, seeing mantas (clearly his favorite part), and overall having a blast. There are also some adorable shots of Hemsworth, who does his best web shooter impression. Good stuff, boys!

Many people commented on the video, clearly loving the behind-the-scenes look at Holland’s trip.

“See you again, Spidey! Hope you like swinging in Bali,” @indtravel wrote.

“I love how close friends they are and they really are goofy like their characters they play,” @jennuhflo814 commented.

“This made my day!,” @tomholland__2016 added.

“This dude Tom is really living the life,” @a_l_e_x_w_a_s_b_o_r_e_d noted.

“Tom Holland should make a Youtube vlog,” @gabyarabiaa suggested.

“If there’s no Peter Parker with glasses in Far From Home, I’m gonna be so mad,” @katie_corr34 joked. (Many commenters professed their love for Holland in glasses.)

You can currently catch Holland and Hemsworth in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.