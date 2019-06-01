Tom Holland’s Birthday Video Sparks Well Wishes From Chris Hemsworth and More Avengers

Happy Birthday, Tom Holland! The actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 23 today, and he’s celebrating with a big announcement. The actor posted a video to Instagram earlier today announcing the winner of his Crowd Rise campaign. Holland was raising money for his charity, The Brothers Trust, and the lucky winner will get to attend the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere with the actor.

View this post on Instagram ITS MY BIRTHDAY AND ANNOUNCEMENT DAY! #thebrotherstrust A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:30am PDT

“ITS MY BIRTHDAY AND ANNOUNCEMENT DAY! #thebrotherstrust,” Holland wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video, Holland talks about his fun birthday.

“Okay, so firstly, it is my birthday. I’ve turned 23. Today was amazing. The boys and I went scuba diving, and it was fantastic. And thank you to all the fans who sent me amazing birthday wishes. It really, really means a lot to me, thank you.”

The actor went on to announce the winner of his contest: Kieran Nelson. Congrats, Kieran!

Many people commented on the actor’s post, including some of his fellow MCU actors.

“Happy birthday you big legend,” Chris Hemsworth wrote.

“Happy birthday to my little brother Tom. You’re the future my friend. Hope you have a blast today!!,” Chris Pratt replied.

“Happy birthday bro,” Tony Revolori added.

The Brothers Trust is run by Holland’s family and “is keen to shine a light on charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy and competitive not-for-profit sector – and charities who can best demonstrate the most effective use of funds to profit the people in need and not on bloated administration.” You can learn more about the organization here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th.