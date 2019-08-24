Tom Holland Confirms He’ll Continue Playing Spider-Man After Marvel Split

After days of speculation and social media campaigns, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has finally opened up about the acrimonious split between Disney and Sony Pictures that has taken the Wall Crawler out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while fans might be hopeful for good news, the actor seems to have come to terms with this new era ahead of the character.

Holland spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his future following the franchise’s first billion dollar film with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and confirmed that he will continue playing Peter Parker for the foreseeable future.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

This is the first confirmation that Holland will continue to play Spider-Man on the big screen, at least until Sony decides they want a fresh start if they decide to go that route. The studio has made it clear that they have many different tools at their disposal to explore the world, and the two previous movie series have made it clear that the character can survive in his own bubble.

Holland also addressed the split while appearing at Walt Disney Studios’ presentation of the new Pixar movie Onward during the D23 Expo earlier today.

“Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland said to the massive audience in Hall D23.

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether Holland’s character could appear in Sony’s other Spider-Man spinoffs because of the agreement with Marvel Studios, specifically when it came to Venom. And back when Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in theaters, Holland expressed doubt that his character would ever mix it up with Tom Hardy’s symbiote superhero.

“Sadly, I think that is true,” Holland answered. “From my understanding, I think that is the case. You know, I’d love to make a movie with Tom Hardy, and if we ever got the chance to make a Venom movie together, that would be super cool, but his movie would have to take place in the MCU because I’m not giving up that ticket.”

It seems like the way has been paved for these two characters to mix it up on screen. Hopefully Sony sheds some light on how they plan to proceed after they breakout of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.