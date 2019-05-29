Tom Holland Poses with Fans on Spider-Man: Far From Home Press Tour

Avengers: Endgame may still be crushing it at the box office, but it’s not the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to get excited about this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and the cast has already begun their press tour. The film’s lead, Tom Holland, is currently promoting the film in Bali, and the actor recently shared a photo with fans to Instagram.

“Last night was awesome. Bali so far has been incredible and we are all so grateful for your warm welcome. Can’t wait to explore some more,” Holland wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, hoping to see the man behind Peter Parker in their own parts of the world. Many others just commented on how much they love Holland’s glasses. You can see all of the various comments here.

Holland also tagged much of his team in the photo, including his brother Harry Holland, stylist Law Roach, hairstylist Christine Nelli, his charity The Brothers Trust, and the Spider-Man movie’s account.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th.