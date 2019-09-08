Tom Holland Possibly Spoils Upcoming Event With His Marvel Cinematic Universe Co-Stars

Tom Holland paid a visit to Salt Lake City this weekend for FanX and answered tons of fan questions during his panel. After being asked which Chris is his favorite, Holland accidentally let slip that he’ll be reunited with many of them at an upcoming event. The actor quickly regretted the comment, but it’s making us eager to see Holland come together with his Marvel co-stars again, especially since it’s unlikely he’ll be sharing the big screen with them anytime soon.

“Who’s your favorite Chris?,” an audience member asked.

“I can’t answer that question. My favorite Chris? Chris Pratt is like my big brother,” Holland revealed. “He honestly is like my big brother, but I can’t answer that question. Because I’m seeing them all soon… there’s a comic con I guess that we’re all doing. I guess. I don’t know if they’re going! I don’t know, I don’t know. I shouldn’t have said that! I don’t know. Ah!,” he added before buying his face.

Currently, it’s unclear which con Holland is referring to, however, it could be ACE Comic Con in Rosemont, IL, which is coming up in October. Holland is on the schedule as well as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio). If any other Chrises are supposed to show up, they have yet to be announced.

It’s funny that Holland spoiled a potential reunion because he immediately goes on to say that he’s not as bad at spoiling as people seem to think. In fact, he accused Mark Ruffalo of being much worse.

You can currently catch Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is still playing in select theaters.

