Tom Holland Reveals Big Reason He’s Excited About Spider-Man Far From Home: Extended Cut

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters with a brand new extended cut. Tom Holland is excited for fans to experience the movie again, but he has another reason to be jazzed about the film being beefed up. One of his close friends was in the film initially, but his part was cut for time. Now with the release of a beefier version, Holland gets to share the screen with one of his old friends.

Tuwaine Barrett plays one of the bus drivers in the bridge scene, and many might not have known about his friendship with Holland until the Spider-Man star posted about it on Instagram. The actor couldn’t resist shouting out his friend as he continues to post through this uncertain period of his career. His message on social media reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t believe this is happening but we are releasing an extended cut. I’m honestly so excited to see everything but more excited for @tuwaine ‘s cinematic debut. Bro we have to go see this.”

Holland can’t help but be endearing but it was quite a month for the star as he was caught in the middle of Sony and Disney’s negotiations of the character. The talks broke down and sent the Internet into a collective panic as Sony had full control over the Spider-Man movies and the plan that Marvel Studios had for the character was in clear jeopardy. Fans are still upset about this development, as evidenced by one brave fan bringing the protest to ESPN’s College Gameday this morning.

There is no resolution in sight and this standoff could last for a while. Holland actually spoke about his time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explained to Entertainment Weekly that he would continue playing Peter Parker despite the change of plans.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland said in an interview. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however, we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

All people can hope for is the best going forward after the noted disappointments, the last two Amazing Spider-Man movies were. But, they have a much clearer starting point than they did in the Andrew Garfield days. Maybe there is some hope for these new ventures as they benefit from the strong performance of Far From Home.

The re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.