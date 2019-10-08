Tom Holland Reveals Startling New Haircut

Even though Sony and Disney worked out their differences long enough for Tom Holland to reprise his role as Peter Parker in another standalone Spider-Man film, the young actor will need to do a little work with his hair before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unless of course a shaved head is written into the script, because that’s exactly what Holland is sporting now thanks to his latest big screen effort. With production now underway on Cherry, and action film directed by Avengers: Endgame‘s Joe and Anthony Russo, Holland has shaved off his popular locks to portray his new role.

A video of Holland, seemingly giving someone a shoutout on a phone, was posted to Twitter on Monday night. Holland says hello to the camera and you can see that he’s got almost no hair at all. This video arrives just about a week after filming on Cherry was announced.

The tweet that shared the video included the caption, “TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO.” Check it out below.

In the new movie, Holland plays the lead character based on author Nico Walker, who wrote the book that inspired the film. After returning home from war with undiagnosed PTSD, Walker developed an opioid addiction and began robbing banks. He was arrested and convicted of his crimes in 2011, scheduled to be released from prison in 2020.

Holland stars in the film alongside Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey. Cherry will be co-produced by the Russos’ AGBO Films and Hideaway Entertainment. Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes will produce for Hideaway, alongside the Russo Brothers.

“We have been fans of the Russo brothers since their first feature film, Pieces, and are very excited to work with them and AGBO Films on Cherry, a fantastic story told by two of the greatest storytellers,” said Gray and Rhodes in a statement.

