‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Tom Holland Wants Spider-Man to Meet up with Shuri

Avengers: Infinity War will bring together the biggest collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes we’ve ever seen, and a lot of fans are especially excited for fun character crossover moments in the film. After the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther, Marvel fans have been rooting for a meet-up between one pair of characters in particular:

That piece of fan art by @tynymintywolf sparked a whole fan discussion and social media campaign for Black Panther‘s Shuri (Letitia Wright) to meet up with Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) for some good ol’ fashioned tech geek fun!

In a new interview with EW, Tom Holland acknowledged the fan desire to Shuri and Spider-Man team-up, adding that it’s something he would also love to see:

“I think Peter would love it. There’s some great moments in the comics where Peter ends up there. And Letitia and I have become really good friends over the last year and a bit. It would be brilliant to have our characters meet up, it would be so funny. She’s brilliant in the movie, she’s actually my favorite part of Black Panther.”

The great thing about this is that having Spider-Man and Shuri team-up wouldn’t just be a fan service indulgence, it actually makes a whole lot of sense in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Peter and Shuri are both very smart and talented wiz-kid types; they’re both exceptional with technology and engineering; and both are quick to drop smart-ass quips and jabs. Scenes of the two characters geeking out over some new piece of alien technology, or new battle tech design, would be cute; hearing them trade banter in friendly competition to “out science” one another, would be downright entertaining.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to evolve and develop, the new class of heroes will be filling in more roles than heroic service. Phases I – III were carried by the Tony Stark / Bruce Banner science bromance; the Spider-Man / Shuri science geek ‘ship would be a natural successor. Moreover, both characters have pathways to much bigger roles in the MCU: Spider-Man could be anything from an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. to a full-fledged Avenger; Shuri could one day take up the throne of Wakanda, and the Black Panther mantle. In those circumstances, seeing the same playful banter between the two, even in more mature and serious context, would be a nice motif for MCU fans to follow.

For now, Avengers: Infinity War photos reveal that we’ll have to settle for Shuri talking shop with Bruce Banner, especially since Spider-Man will be occupied off-planet, battling Thanos alongside Iron Man.

