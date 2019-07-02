Marvel Fans Rush to Tom Holland’s Defense after He Comes under Fire for Avengers: Endgame Spoilers

Tom Holland is hard at work on the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home. In of the most recent stops on The Graham Norton Show, Holland flat out revealed that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died in Avengers: Endgame. Despite being in theaters for nearly two months by this point, a growing contingent online got upset with the actor's on-air revelation and took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Shortly thereafter — beings that it is two months after the film's premiere, after all — even more fans came to the defense of the helpless actor, standing up for him in the midst of growing Twitter tensions...twensions, perhaps? Because of the absurdity that people got upset with Holland in the first place, we decided to highlight some of the courageous heroes that decided to law down the law and stick their neck out for the web-slinging hero. Keep on scrolling to see what some of them are saying!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns with a re-release June 28th. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.