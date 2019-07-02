Marvel Fans Rush to Tom Holland’s Defense after He Comes under Fire for Avengers: Endgame Spoilers
Tom Holland is hard at work on the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home. In of the most recent stops on The Graham Norton Show, Holland flat out revealed that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died in Avengers: Endgame. Despite being in theaters for nearly two months by this point, a growing contingent online got upset with the actor's on-air revelation and took to Twitter to voice their concerns.
Shortly thereafter — beings that it is two months after the film's premiere, after all — even more fans came to the defense of the helpless actor, standing up for him in the midst of growing Twitter tensions...twensions, perhaps? Because of the absurdity that people got upset with Holland in the first place, we decided to highlight some of the courageous heroes that decided to law down the law and stick their neck out for the web-slinging hero. Keep on scrolling to see what some of them are saying!
Leave the Sweet Bean Alone!
People really out here getting mad at Tom Holland for revealing an Endgame spoiler when that shit came out months ago and the internet has already spoiled it for most. Plus, it's Tom. What do you expect. He is a sweet bean, leave him alone. xD— RayDay (@RayDayPlays) June 23, 2019
That's Your Bad!
You were watching a show with guests from the spider-man movie talking about their upcoming film that is a follow up to EndGame...and Tom Holland, the master of the spoiler was a guest. You honestly thought that they wouldnt reveal spoilers?— Yoshiru Long (@EliteYoshiru) June 23, 2019
Some of Y'all Lying Anyway
aside from the fact it's been out for *2 months* and if you haven't seen it you were never going to see it, there is absolutely no way these people will have avoided spoilers right up to the moment Tom Holland talked about Tony Stark's death on Graham Norton on Friday.— Danielle Blake🔶️ (@abradacabla) June 23, 2019
Get Over Yourselves
There are people out there who think movie "spoilers" happen even after 2 MONTHS and they get mad.— jennifer puebla (@CabsPuebla) June 23, 2019
I can't IMAGINE they hadn't already heard said Endgame spoiler in 2 MONTHS and if they couldn't manage to it in 2 MONTHS tough.
Tom Holland did nothing wrong. Get over yourselves.
Bye Felicia
To anyone upset with Tom Holland "spoiling" Avengers Endgame, get over yourselves. Endgame has been out for MONTHS, and so has the lift on the spoiler ban. Also, the Spider-Man trailer references Tony's death. It's your problem if you haven't seen the movie at this point. 🙄— Maddie McNary (@MaddieMcnary) June 23, 2019
Beyotches Lol
Tony Stark's death is now officially part of the promotion for Spider-Man: Far From Home. It's in the official trailer! It's no longer considered a spoiler so leave Tom Holland alone you whiny beyotches— Atomic Spike (@Atomic_Spike) June 23, 2019
Stop Being Rude
how can people be mad about tom holland saying that tony stark dies in endgame? its been out for nearly 2 months! if you haven't watched it already then you should expect spoilers— 8/3/19 💫 (@abbieryy) June 23, 2019