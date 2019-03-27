Tom Holland Finds Stray Dog, Makes Best Instagram Post

It’s no secret that Spider-Man star Tom Holland loves dogs. His dog, Tessa, is a regular feature on social media and he’s been known to bring her along on press junkets, to the red carpet, and pretty much wherever he can because he’s a big fan of his pup. However, when it comes to dogs, it’s not just Tessa that has his attention. So does a stray dog he encountered on the set of his current film and it’s prompted the best Instagram post.

In the post on Tuesday, Holland shared photos of himself with what appears to be a Beagle mix, noting that the handsome stray was found on the set of The Devil All The Time and they haven’t been able to locate where he lives. Of course, Holland put out a plea for the dog’s owners to come get him, but also noted that he was considering taking the pup home.

“We found this guy on set and we don’t know where he lives,” Holland wrote. “Honestly thinking about taking him home. But if he’s is your dog please come and get him.”

The post didn’t just feature Holland with the dog looking at the camera, though. He also shared one of the dog cuddling a bit, making pretty clear that if the dog’s pet parents don’t show up, this pup is in good and loving hands.

If Holland does end up adopting the stray dog, however, he’s doing so at the start of what could be a very busy time for the actor. Not only is he shooting The Devil All The Time, with Avengers: Endgame opening in theaters in just one more month and Spider-Man: Far From Home coming out in July, Holland is likely to have quite a few promotional commitments. Holland has already done a little bit of promotion for Far From Home as it is, delighting fans on Monday by revealing three posters for the film on Instagram.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film. The synopsis reads, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 5th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.