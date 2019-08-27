Tom Holland Teases His “Deep Connection” to Spider-Man 3 Story

✖

Like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, star Tom Holland says the third film now in the works mirrors his personal journey as Spider-Man.

"The films have kind of like mirrored my life in a really, really weird and deep way," Holland said at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia over the weekend. "The first film was about me wanting to step up and become an Avenger, and then that happened, it came out, and my life changed. My life totally changed."

After joining Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers: Infinity War, "All of a sudden I'm sitting down in front of 5,000 people talking," Holland added. "That's not something I would usually do."

Far From Home, exploring Peter finding his own footing after the death of mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame, was about a freshly returned-to-life Peter Parker "trying to figure out whether this is actually what he wanted" as he was forced to step up and save his friends from a murderous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

"You know, being famous and growing up in the spotlight is kind of tough, and comes with its own set of challenges," Holland continued. "So the second film, 'I don't know if this is who I want to be,' and then by the end, I was like, 'I've found where I belong,' which is here with all you guys."

Asked about the Far From Home sequel — which could move forward without the involvement of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios — Holland teased its story is similarly reflective of his own journey.

"It's interesting, in the third film... I don't want to talk too much about what it will be about," Holland said. "There's another deep connection to the next one for me which will be really cool to bring to life."

It was at Keystone where Holland remarked the creative team has already pitched Spider-Man 3 to Sony, saying only this next film will be "something very special" and "something very different."

Holland also teased a third Spider-Man that promises to be "bigger and better" than past installments. Feige previously said the film was intended to be Peter-focused and Peter-based, fully moving Spider-Man out of the shadow of Iron Man and the Avengers.

"It's really exciting, the ideas we have for how we can expand the Spider-Man world and bring new characters into it, and crossover with other people, it's really exciting," Holland said. "And it's only going to get bigger and better from here, which is great."

After news broke Sony and Marvel parent company Disney were failing to reach a new deal over the shared Spider-Man movie rights, it was reported Sony and Marvel Studios were playing tug of war over Watts as the Homecoming and Far From Home director is not yet signed on for Spider-Man 3.

Sony Pictures has not yet revealed a release date for its Far From Home sequel.