Tom Holland Crowned Tumblr’s Most Popular Actor of 2017

The end of the year is just a few weeks away and that means Tumblr‘s made their list of top actors for 2017 and this year, Spider-Man is king.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland took the top spot on Tumblr’s “2017’s Top Actors” list. He’s followed by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Sebastian Stan and Chris Evans as numbers two and three respectively. And they weren’t the only MCU men to make the list. Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. also made the list.

Not to be completely outdone by the men of the MCU, DC’s actors had a strong showing as well. Wonder Woman‘s Chris Pine and Justice League‘s Ezra Miller both made the top twenty. Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa were also mentioned, beating out Star Wars‘ Adam Driver who fell thirteen places from number 5 last year to number 13 in 2017 and John Boyega who made the list at number twenty-five.

The “2017’s Top Actor” list is part of the micro-blogging platform’s overall 2017 Fandometrics listings. The site’s Fandometrics use specific data to calculate their lists, including the number of posts are created that contain specific tags, how many times that tag was searched for, the number of times posts with the tag are shared, and how many times a post with that tag was liked. The lists, which are weighted using a method Tumblr keeps secret, represents the most popular tags on the site for the year.

While some may be surprised that, given Thor: Ragnarok‘s popularity, Hemsworth didn’t rate higher on the list, Holland is the popular topic for memes shared on Tumblr. One popular meme featuring the actor makes the observation that Holland has a specific red carpet facial expression that looks like he has a frog in his mouth. This summer, the meme — that even named the theoretical frog Dave — was so popular that Holland himself addressed it on Instagram.

Of course, making the top of Tumblr’s list might be a unique honor but it’s not likely to impress his Avengers: Infinity War costars. With Stan coming in second, Holland can likely expect some friendly teasing from the Winter Soldier actor. Stan, along with Anthony Mackie, have a bit of a history giving Holland a bit of friendly grief about his role as the friendly neighborhood webslinger.

To see the rest of Tumblr’s Fandometrics for 2017, click here.