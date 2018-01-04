Tony Stark In Familiar Location In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Photo

Tony Stark might be heading back to a familiar location if a new photo of Robert Downey Jr. is any indication.

The Iron Man actor has been photographed with his long time manager and close friend Jimmy Rich in what appears to be the new Avengers Facility which first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The facility is located in upstate New York and was the last place Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man appeared together as friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo below!

There is no telling whether the photo is from Avengers: Infinity War or its untitled sequel set for release in 2019. Of course, it is also possible the photo was simply taken in front of the logo which could have been hanging as a piece of set decoration representing another Avengers facility. Stark, however, has been spending a good bit of time in the location and was last seen in th Marvel Cinematic Universe hosting a press conference after Peter Parker turned down a new suit offering.

There are a number of possibilities but one thing is for sure: Avengers: Infinity War will finally come out this year and all the questions will be answered!

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.