Marvel Cinematic Universe Fans Pay Tribute to Tony Stark on His Birthday

If you ask most people why May 29, 1970 is significant, they probably won’t have an answer for you. But if you ask any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can tell exactly what that date means, and why it’s an incredibly important day in the history of the Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr.’s version of Tony Stark, the one that helped kick off the entire MCU in 2008, was born on May 29, 1970. This means that Wednesday is the character’s 49th birthday, and fans of the franchise all over the world are taking to Twitter to celebrate, posting videos, original art, and sweet messages to the beloved character.

This year, Iron Man’s birthday is a bittersweet occasion, as it comes just a month or so after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Tony Stark sacrificing himself to stop Thanos and save the world. The moment broke the hearts of everyone who saw Endgame, and Tony’s birthday is serving as a reminder to many that their favorite hero is indeed gone. (He’s technically still alive at this point in terms of the MCU timeline, as he didn’t die until the flash forward in 2023, but that doesn’t stop it from hurting.)

Take a look below at some of the most heartfelt and touching birthday wishes from the fans on Twitter to the one and only Tony Stark.

Earth’s Best Defender

happy birthday to the one and only earth’s best defender, tony stark ♡ pic.twitter.com/93yA3bzI7j — best of rdj (@bestsofrdj) May 29, 2019

Avengers Cast Singing

HERE’S THE MARVEL CAST IN COSTUME SINGING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO TONY STARK/IRON MAN ON YOUR TIMELINE pic.twitter.com/SnlCfrjhHO — ✨Maria| SAW ENDGAME✨ (@quacksonqueen) May 29, 2019

Excellent Hero

He is an excellent hero.. A very important name for all of us. Happy birthday, Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/1Z6YBHB2tA — best of iron man ⎊ (@ironmansbest) May 28, 2019

He’s Only Gone in the Future

damn myself we’re not in 2023 yet so HE’S NOT DEAD YET wtf am i talking about — hbd tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) May 28, 2019

Tony Stark Only

good night and happy birthday to tony stark only pic.twitter.com/ImOBEdlZsB — ⎊ 𝙛 𝙖 𝙮 ✪ (@scarloutwitch) May 28, 2019

May 29, 1970

may 29th, 1970



happy birthday to the father, husband and friend; to the genius, the man behind the mask; the superhero who saved the universe; our earth’s best defender, the real hero, the man that started it all; to the badass bitch



happy 49th birthday tony stark pic.twitter.com/eJQqg2TvLX — baru ⎊ (@ironjarvs) May 29, 2019

I Love You 3,000

Happy Birthday Tony Stark ❤️ I love you three thousand. pic.twitter.com/MHOd1dhkZW — best of evansdowney ⎊ ⍟ (@rdjcevans) May 29, 2019

MCU Dad

3,000 Cheeseburgers

Happy birthday #TonyStark! May you have 3000 cheeseburgers! pic.twitter.com/ogYdHwcnfO — Waz Jadwiga (@wazjadwiga) May 29, 2019

Favorite Superhero