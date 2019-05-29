Marvel

Marvel Cinematic Universe Fans Pay Tribute to Tony Stark on His Birthday

By

If you ask most people why May 29, 1970 is significant, they probably won’t have an answer for you. But if you ask any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can tell exactly what that date means, and why it’s an incredibly important day in the history of the Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr.’s version of Tony Stark, the one that helped kick off the entire MCU in 2008, was born on May 29, 1970. This means that Wednesday is the character’s 49th birthday, and fans of the franchise all over the world are taking to Twitter to celebrate, posting videos, original art, and sweet messages to the beloved character.

This year, Iron Man’s birthday is a bittersweet occasion, as it comes just a month or so after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Tony Stark sacrificing himself to stop Thanos and save the world. The moment broke the hearts of everyone who saw Endgame, and Tony’s birthday is serving as a reminder to many that their favorite hero is indeed gone. (He’s technically still alive at this point in terms of the MCU timeline, as he didn’t die until the flash forward in 2023, but that doesn’t stop it from hurting.)

Take a look below at some of the most heartfelt and touching birthday wishes from the fans on Twitter to the one and only Tony Stark.

