Twilight’s Leah Gibson Joins Jessica Jones Season 2

Leah Gibson, best known for her role as Nettie in the Twilight saga, has joined the cast of Marvel’s Jessica Jones season 2 in a series regular role.

Gibson, who began her career on Psych and had a minor role in Watchmen, will play Ingrid, who is described as “street-wise but who also has an education as a nurse.”

As Variety notes, fans immediately speculated that Ingrid would turn out to be the longtime Daredevil supporting character Typhoid Mary when her character description first leaked out back in April.

Life certainly won’t be getting any easier for Jessica Jones, as she still has to get through the events of The Defenders where she’ll team up with Iron Fist, Daredevil, and ex-beau Luke Cage.

It remains to be seen how she’ll be affected by the events going into Jessica Jones‘ second season. We’re just excited to see her hard-drinking, hard-hitting, self-sabotaging adventures continue.

You can see her next when Defenders premieres on Netflix on August 18.

Marvel’s The Defenders is the miniseries that will bring together all of Marvel’sNetflix stars, including Iron Fist (Finn Jones) Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones(Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter), to protect New York City from its greatest threat yet.

Marvel’s The Defenders is developed by Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez. The miniseries will also feature Sigourney Weaver as the villain, Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), and several recurring guest stars from Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist, including Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Scott Glenn as Stick, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.