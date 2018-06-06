Vans Reveals First-Look At Its Massive Marvel Collection

If you’re ready to go off the wall with Marvel, then Vans is here to make your days. The retail brand is teaming up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for one sweet fashion collection, and you can get your first official look at its big line-up today.

Just, beware! Once you check out this collection, you will wish you had the kind of cash Tony Stark has in his pocket. This collection won’t be cheap, and fans are going to want all of it.

Recently, Vans and Marvel confirmed plans to release a big collection of shoes, clothes, and accessories. The collection is set to go on sale June 8, but the companies are giving fans an early look at what they have in the wings right now.

As you can see below, Vans will have an array of its classic kicks for sale, and they’ll be sporting Marvel patterns. Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Deadpool, and Captain America are getting some stunning elevated Vans. If the company’s flats are more your style, an array of heroes for those shoes as well.

And, yes — there will be Marvel sandals and flip-flops as well.

When it comes to clothing, Vans will be selling an array of hoodies and graphic t-shirts. Whether you’re looking for short or long sleeves, there is something in this marvelous collection to suit your taste. And, if you are in the market for a backpack, Captain Marvel is getting her own sling.

If you want to stay up-to-date with this collection, you can sign up for alerts at Van’s website here. You can also read the brand’s short blurb about its Marvel collaboration below:

“Sharing a rich heritage rooted in creative expression and empowerment, Vans and Marvel join forces once again to launch their largest collaboration to date. Celebrating the “Off The Wall” Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe, Vans introduces an extensive range of co-branded footwear, apparel and accessories featuring an all-star roster of iconic personas including The Avengers, Black Panther, Deadpool, Iron Man, Hulk and more! The Vans x Marvel collection is an epic collaboration for the ages, assembling a massive line-up of 70-plus styles for fans of all ages.”

Which pieces from this collection are you eyeing?

