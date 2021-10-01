Venom 2 Villain Carnage Gets Killer New Powers Making Him More Dangerous Than the Comics

✖

After a series of release date shifts, it looks like Venom: Let There Be Carnage may have its final release frame. Monday, Sony bumped the movie back up to an October 1st release after having it in both late September and mid-October. In addition to the final release date, the studio also released a packet of production notes through its website, suggesting Cletus Kasady might be one of the most dangerous villains we've ever seen in a comic book film.

For the movie, the production has "weaponized" the Carnage symbiote, turning its flesh into something comparable to barbed wire filled with razors and barbs.

“His arms and legs have the same priority as his other tentacles. He’s like the Vitruvian Man,” Venom 2 VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal says in the production notes. “Ultimately it's like fighting a creature who is made of barbed wire and like a bramble bush – he's so vicious and weaponized and powerful and dangerous. Even if he just swipes you with a tentacle, he's all covered in razors and barbs, you're just going to stick to him and be torn to shreds.”

Throughout the film, Duggal added, Carnage will adapt to the various issues at hand with Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy). This includes the ability to form different weapons and symbiotic appendages.

“One of the ideas we had for Carnage was that he would evolve throughout the film and grow his own weapons,” Duggal continues. “As he becomes more and more powerful, he propagates more and more weapons, more barbed and dangerous, and his human form becomes less and less apparent. He can grow a spear from his spine, then pull it out and use it like a javelin, and it just grows back. He can grow other weapons, or eject them as projectiles.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now hitting theaters on October 1st while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming features? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!