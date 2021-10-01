✖

There has been a trend of studios delaying the release dates for their big movies lately, making it feel once again like March 2020. It should come as no surprise to hear that Sony has moved the release date of Venom: Let There Be Carnage again, but it may shock you to learn that the date has actually been shifted up instead of back. The highly anticipated Venom sequel is arriving earlier than expected, moving to October 1st from October 15th.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was recently delayed about a month, moving from its September release date back to mid-October (after already getting pushed from 2020). With the record-breaking weekend for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the outlook for Marvel blockbusters at the box office seems a lot more favorable than it did just a few days ago.

Save the date. 🗓 #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage is exclusively in movie theaters on OCTOBER 1. 🍿 Experience it in 3D, premium large formats, and IMAX. 🎟 Tickets on sale Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3h8sAzoKdA — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 6, 2021

Early October is an incredibly profitable window for the Venom franchise. The first Venom debuted at the beginning of October 2018 and, despite some negative reviews, the film became the highest-grossing October debut in history as it earned more than $850 million worldwide. That record was broken by Joker just one year later.

Tom Hardy returns to star as Eddie Brock in the new Venom movie, and he's joined by Woody Harrelson, who will be co-starring as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris, and Peggy Lu. Andy Serkis stepped in as director for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with a script from Kelly Marcel.

As it stands right now, the Venom movies stand alone in their own big-screen continuity, and don't share any kind of universe with any of the existing Spider-Man characters. That could change in the future, but Sony and Marvel haven't announced any sort of crossover in the future.

Are you excited for Venom's release date to move up yet again? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie in theaters next month? Let us know in the comments!