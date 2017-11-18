New ‘Venom’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Released

Development for Sony’s pseudo-cinematic universe featuring various characters from Spider-Man’s encyclopedia of characters is underway and first up — none other than a solo movie featuring Eddie Brock, the iconic Spidey antagonist.

We’ve heard mutterings of all sorts of developments that Sony has planned ranging from Silver & Black — a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat — to Morbius, a flick featuring the vampiric antihero debuting in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 (1971) by comic legends Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

Out of all of the developments that have surfaced, one thing’s for certain — we’re getting Venom, thanks in part to some rather odd marketing behind the production.

We know that filming kicked off on October 23 thanks to the movie’s official Twitter account — @venommovie.

Actor Tom Hardy — who fans will most likely know from his role as Bane in The Dark Knight Returns and will play the main character in Venom — took to Twitter again earlier today for another production update.If you can call it that, that is.

Laying on a couch, presumably during a break in filming, Hardy took a selfie as someone lurks on in the background.The picture was uploaded with a simple caption:Home.

The account has posted updates sparingly throughout the production process.In addition to the picture posted when filming began and today’s upload, only one other picture has been posted to the account — another selfie of Hardy.

In addition to Hardy as Eddie Brock, the film is set to star Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze.

Venom is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5th, 2018.