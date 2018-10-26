‘Venom’ Projected to Cross $500 Million at the Box Office This Weekend

The massive success of Venom is going to continue this weekend, and it’s looking like Sony’s Marvel flick will cross another milestone by the time Monday rolls around.

According to a new report from Deadline, Venom is likely going to pass the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend. After it opened to $205.2 million in its opening bow earlier this month, it continued to rake in the money for multiple weeks. Even in the face of Halloween’s release last weekend, which almost broke Venom‘s recently set October box office record, the Spider-Man off-shoot is still earning substantial sums day in and day out.

Through Wednesday, Venom earned a total of $302.5 million in international markets, and $175.3 million here in North America, bringing its global haul to $477.8 million. With the film still playing in plenty of markets around the world this weekend, it shouldn’t be much of a challenge to push past $500 million.

Venom still has yet to open in Japan and China, which should both prove to be substantial markets. Once those launch, Venom should top $600 million fairly quickly.

As of now, Korea is the top international market for Venom, bringing in a total of $28.9 million. Korea is followed by Russia ($28.8M), the UK ($22.5M), Mexico ($21.7M), and Brazil ($15.8M).

With this kind of wind in its sails, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise for Sony to announce a Venom sequel at some point in the near future. Luckily, the first film ended with a tease for another installment, which featured Woody Harrelson as the villainous character Carnage. A potential sequel would likely pit him against Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock.

“So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

Venom is now playing in theaters.