Eminem Drops Official ‘Venom’ Movie Track With Surprise Album

Sony may still be more than a month away from releasing the Marvel-inspired, Tom Hardy-starring Venom into theaters, but fans can now get a taste of what to expect in the movie thanks to a new track from Eminem.

On Thursday night, Eminem took to Twitter to reveal that he had recorded a song for the official Venom soundtrack, complete with a 15-second clip. Little did we know that the MC known as Marshall Mathers was planning to drop an entire surprise album on midnight heading into Friday morning.

The album is called “Kamikaze” and it features 13 brand new tracks from Eminem, the last of which is titled “Venom – Music From the Motion Picture.” This is the song that the artist teased on Thursday night, and it has some major references to the plot of the film within it.

At one point in the third verse of the song, he says, “I’m loco, became a Symbiote so, my fangs are in my throat, ho. You’re steppin’ in with my Venom.” Later, in that same verse, Eminem makes another not-so-subtle reference to Tom Hardy’s lead character, Eddie Brock.

“Then I wait, to face the demons I’m bonded to ’cause they’re chasing me but I’m part of you, so escaping me is impossible. I latch onto you like a parasite and I probably ruined our parents’ life and your childhood, too…..I’m the supervillain dad and mom was losin’ their marbles to. You marvel that? Eddie Brock is you, and I’m the suit so call me Venom.”

This leads back into the chorus, in which he says “Venom, (I got that) adrenaline momentum. Not knowing with ’em, ready to snap at any moment-um, thinking it’s time to go get ’em, they ain’t gonna know what hit ’em, when they get bitten with the Venom.”

In honor of the album, artist BossLogic released a new piece on Twitter, mashing up Eminem and Venom. The symbiote acts like a hoodie of sorts, with Eminem hiding out underneath the character’s teeth.

What do you think of Eminem's Venom track? Does it make you more excited for the movie?

Venom, starring Tom Hardy, is set to hit theaters on October 5.