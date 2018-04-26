‘Venom’: First Look at Tom Hardy In Costume In CinemaCon Footage

Venom film footage screened at CinemaCon today will feature the first in-costume (or is it in-symbiote?) look at Tom Hardy’s toothy antihero in the film.

You can check it out below, via a version of the video tweeted out by a fan.

Just yesterday, Hardy teased that a new trailer would be coming out of CinemaCon.

Well holy shit, Venom looks like Venom. pic.twitter.com/rQh5bgmMn4 — MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) April 23, 2018

The short clip, which appears to show Hardy’s Eddie Brock being taken over by the symbiote to terrorize some kind of criminal, also reveals that the movie will retain a familiar idea from the comics: Venom refers to the merged human/symbiote as “we.”

The symbiote in the comics has a consciousness of its own, complete with its own needs and desires. In other interpretations, including Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, the Venom symbiote has often been treated less like a conscious entity and more as something that possesses a generally dark psychic energy that influences Peter’s decisions rather than making its own.

The first trailer for the film was released in February. Fans were disappointed that they didn’t actually get to see Hardy in the Venom suit. They’ll have to wait and see if the second trailer rectifies that.

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

Filming on Venom began in October in Atlanta and New York City.

During a panel at Comic Con Experience Brazil, Hardy promised to do the character of Venom justice and to bring lots of action and dark humor to the role. He also confirmed that the film is inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector miniseries.

Venom: Lethal Protector was a six-issue miniseries written by David Michelinie and drawn by Mark Bagley, Ron Lim, and Sam Delarosa. The series was published by Marvel Comics in 1993. The story begins with Venom and Spider-Man agreeing to a truce and Venom moving to San Francisco.

Once in San Francisco, Venom is attacked by the son of one of his past victims. Venom is then hunted down by the Life Foundation, a group that wants to study the Venom symbiote for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

Riz Ahmed is rumored to be playing Dr. Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation, in the film. Michelle Williams is playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film, but no casting has been confirmed.

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.

