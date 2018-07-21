New ‘Venom’ Footage Released at Comic-Con

Sony Pictures helped fulfill the void of Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con this year, providing an up-close look at their burgeoning Spider-Verse of films. One of their most anticipated projects of the year focuses on Spider-Man‘s greatest villain, Venom.

During Sony’s Hall H panel in San Diego, they gave the lucky fans in attendance a brand new glimpse at the film in the form of a new trailer, shedding new light on Tom Hardy‘s role as Eddie Brock and his struggle against the Life Foundation. Check out the footage description from ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis below:

Eddie Brock enters a convenience store. He knows the lady here. She says he looks like s—. He’s not feeling well. She suggested to him previously that he meditate. At home, he puts a disc in his DVD player and while laying on the floor meditates. Flashes of him running through the woods kick in. He smacks his face on the couch. He pounds pills. He looks unwell and calls someone to say he’s feeling very sick. He awakens, startled. Later, he walks through an alley and sees Venom in the reflection of a car window before being flung against a wall.

Riz Ahmed’s character rules that human beings are disposable. Man and sumbiote combined is the future. He tests one on a man who is bent out of shape violently. Eddie is tested later. As a result, he brutally beats men in his apartment with Venom’s help. His motorcycle is sandwiched by cars but Venom holds them off.

Venom tells Eddie his previous life is over. Eddie doesn’t want to just hurt people. Venom emerges and talks to Eddie face to face. After Eddie’s body is bent and broken, Venom heals him and stands 10 feet tall. He holds a man up and licks his face.

Ahmed’s character is proud of his creation. Action scenes flash by. Eddie starts to come around on the power. His gal seems concerned about that. A woman throws spikes out of her back and into civilians at a market.

Venom’s arms turn into giant axes and he wipes out a slew of enemies. More action scenes. Venom fights Ahmed’s symbiote counterpart. Venom threatens to eat a man’s face off of his head who is bothering the woman in the convenience store. When he asks “What the hell are you,” half the face disappears and Eddie and Venom say, “We are Venom.” Then, he eats his head. Eddie emerges and says goodnight to the woman.

Fans have been very curious about the Venom movie and some have been skeptical, especially with knowing that Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man as played by Tom Holland will not be appearing in the film. But as more and more clips begin to surface about the film, it sounds like this could be the most faithful adaptation of the character yet.

Venom has already appeared on the big screen, debuting in the bloated Spider-Man 3 in a storyline that adapted the beloved symbiote saga from Marvel Comics. Played by Topher Grace, this version of Venom was whiny, petulant, and not very scary.

But as evidenced by the footage shown thus far, it looks like Sony is leaning heavily into the body-horror aspect of the character, showing Venom as an imposing monster prone to violent outbursts. The design of the face itself looks straight out of the comics, borrowing heavily from the image made famous by Todd McFarlane in the ’90s.

“As far as Marvel characters, I have to say for me, Venom looks the coolest,” Hardy told EW about his preference for the character. “That sounds a bit shallow! But I appreciate that he has a kind of brazen swagger and a zero foxtrot attitude.”

Hardy spoke about what originally drew him to the project, citing the dark and violent nature of the anti-hero-slash-villain.

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” said Hardy. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”

Venom is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 5th.