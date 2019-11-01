This Kid’s Venom Costume Is Too Perfect

Halloween has already seen a number of spectacular costumes, and most of the big media properties from this year are out in full force. While Venom didn’t come out this year, one kid is absolutely winning the holiday so far with his take on the anti-hero. Now, you might expect one of those spandex numbers you can purchase from a lot of the big stores or even a muscle-bound version that his parents bought from the Internet. But, nope, this one is mostly the ingenious use of a hoodie and a rubber Venom mask. If this kid doesn’t deserve all the candy, then there’s nothing right in the world. Instead of going for the being in the black suit, he just played up the parts of the film where the symbiote talked to Eddie Brock like he was a weird tentacle coming out of his back. Pure genius.

So, aside from that clear 10/10 rendition of the Marvel character, there is going to be a whole lot of Venom to go around next year. The film is still slated for a sequel in 2020, and fans are excited. Their excitement went up a few notches as the prospect of seeing Spider-Man crossover with the franchise increased a bit this Summer. During the standoff between Sony and Disney, Spider-Man was in limbo as he was basically out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cooler heads prevailed and the web-slinger was back in the fold before it got cold outside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the details of the new deal allow for Tom Holland’s character to flow between the two studios’ offerings with increased fluidity. That’s right, Spidey can pop up in a lot of these things now, and still will appear in the last film that is coming after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kevin Feige already teased the possibility after the deal was announced.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige began. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

During the turmoil around the character, Sony kept on moving forward with Venom 2. Andy Serkis was hired and Woody Harrelson’s Carnage was confirmed to be present in the sequel. The company is building this up as a starting point for their cinematic universe of Spider-Man films featuring all the characters surrounding the property. So, a Venom/Carnage/Spider-Man meet up is definitely still on the table. That kid with the costume is probably going to be there on day one, and he deserves it for that radical costume.

Venom 2 is set for October 2, 2020. Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021. The only movie in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters currently in production is Morbius, a film set for release July 31, 2020.