Jim Lee and Donny Cates Tease “Secret Crisis” Crossover With Epic Venom Drawing

Donny Cates just got done destroying the DC Universe in the pages of Thor #2 and now it looks like he’s steering Marvel towards another crossover with their rival. Jim Lee posted a photo on his Instagram with another oblique reference to Secret Crisis. Back during Doomsday Clock, there was a reference to Secret Crisis that is supposed to take place during July of 2030. This crossover was supposed to be a colossal meeting of the heroes from both stables. Dr. Manhattan foresaw many different calamities and events through time and the Crisis was just one of them. The panel in question reads: “On July 10th, 2030, the ‘Secret Crisis’ begins, throwing Superman into a brawl across the universe with Thor himself…and a Green Behemoth stronger than even Doomsday, who dies protecting Superman from these invaders.”

Lee’s post reads, “Long ago when @dcates was just a 13-14 year old fan waiting in line at a con in Texas, I gave him a pencil head sketch of Wolverine but had him ink it because why not. Today at @torpedocomics in Las Vegas, we turned the tables and I inked a Venom sketch that he penciled (swipe right). Inked with a writing pen so the line weights are a bit flat but it was a lot of fun to riff off of Donny’s work nonetheless. #secretcrisis #2030″

That wouldn’t be the first time that DC and Marvel have crossed over. JLA/Avengers and the well known DC Comics vs Marvel Comics mini-series both saw the heroes coming together and struggling against each other in equal measure. The victors of these confrontations ended up being voted on by the fans. Those kinds of grand stories involving so many different characters is rare between the two companies. So, it’s no big surprise that the event is renowned for its unique stature in comic book lore.

Right now Cates has other fish to fry with the encroaching darkness swallowing universes whole in Thor. Let’s not forget that the Symbiote deity is also making its way toward Earth after the events of Absolute Carnage as well. That will probably lead to its own event sometime down the line. Luckily there’s still plenty of time until 2030 and Secret Crisis…hopefully.