Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be available to buy on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD next month, but the movie is officially available to stream on-demand. You can now purchase the Tom Hardy-led sequel for $20 on sites such as Vudu and Amazon Prime. The new movie was helmed by Andy Serkis and featured Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Ann Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, and Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis. The movie will be available to rent on digital platforms starting December 14th.

If you’re holding out for a physical copy of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the DVD comes with only one bonus extra, the “Let There Be… Action” behind the scenes special look. It takes audiences step-by-step on the set to experience how Venom: Let There Be Carnage was created, from concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, and all of the intense stunts captured. A total of seven special features are included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital releases.

The post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage teased a future crossover between Venom and Spider-Man, so fans are eager to find out if Hardy is going to pop up in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Recently, Tom Holland denied Hardy’s involvement in the new movie.

“I genuinely don’t know,” Holland replied when Total Film (via The Direct) asked if the post-credit scene was an indication that they’ll be teaming up in the future. “It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I’m happy to say that he’s a lovely bloke. But I haven’t really given it very much thought.”

While talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Hardy opened up about a posted-and-instantly-deleted piece of fan art, which featured Venom crunching his jaw down on Spider-Man. “That is like little Spidey legs hanging outside the mouth of Venom, isn’t it?,” Hardy said. “That’s wish fulfillment, that. What does it look like?”

“Of course, it’s in our minds all the time,” Hardy added. “Look at the photo! That’s little Spidey legs hanging out of the teeth of Venom. It’s really… It’s really specific. It’s like a Kabib call out.” Hardy does note, he wants to see Venom take a bite out of Spider-Man but not Tom Holland. “Actually, just the Spider-Man, love Tom,” he said. “You know what I mean?”

“I think you can’t do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix,” Hardy concluded. “He’s somewhere. But we all know there’s a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown ups, we have to go, ‘Okay, we wait.’ We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we’ll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?’”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available to buy on-demand and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14th. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.