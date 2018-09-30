‘Venom’ Has Multiple Post Credits Scenes

Venom makes its way into theaters this week, and it sounds like fans have more than one reason to stick around until the house lights come up.

ComicBook.com can confirm that Venom has not just one, but two, post-credits scenes. While we won’t get into exactly where these scenes fall in Venom‘s credits sequence, much less what the scenes are, audiences can rest assured that there is a reason to stay in their seats.

To an extent, Marvel fans probably won’t be too surprised by the fact that Venom has two post-credits scene, especially considering the film’s unique place in the comic book movie domain. The film is expected to be the inaugural installment of the SUMC (Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters), with spinoffs for Morbius, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot all in the works as well. With that in mind, and the possibility of future Spider-Man crossovers being tossed around, there certainly is a lot that Venom‘s post-credits scenes could set up.

“I think there’s a pretty obvious one inherent to the Venom franchise that for whatever reason couldn’t be included in the film.” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “But I will say that I look forward to future movies where said character could perhaps run across Venom. Nothing would be more exciting to see than a face off with Spider-Man.”

Venom will follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he becomes inhabited by the titular symbiote while investigating Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and the Life Foundation. Judging by recent comments from the cast and crew, it sounds like the film will push some boundaries, even with its PG-13 rating.

“We only ever talked about this movie as being PG13,” Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com. “What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13 because that movie they put a pen through a guy’s forehead so I figure if you can do that in a PG-13 movie you can bite some heads off.”

Venom will arrive in theaters on October 5th.