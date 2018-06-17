Did the ‘Venom’ Trailer Use Music From the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer?

Venom might have a unique place in the superhero movie space, but it looks like it shares one thing in common with another Marvel blockbuster.

Sony’s upcoming standalone film released its first full trailer about a month ago, providing fans with more context on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his transformation into the infamous symbiote. And if you listened closely to the trailer, you would discover something more — background music that sounds a lot like what was used in the second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

As it turns out, that’s because both trailers do use the same music – in particular, the track “Redshift” by music production company Audiomachine. While the Venom trailer uses the theme in a pretty straightforward way, the Infinity War trailer remixes it a bit, layering it in with a slowed down version of Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme.

It’s a weird coincidence for sure, especially since the Venom trailer was released almost exactly a month after the Infinity War one. Did Sony use “Redshift” to try to familiarize Marvel audiences with their universe-establishing solo movie? Or were they just really fond of the song’s dramatic qualities? The world may never know.

When it comes to Venom, it’s safe to assume that the similarities to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end there, especially after multiple (and often hilarious) attempts to confirm that the two films are unconnected. Still, it sounds like Venom could have something unique to offer superhero movie audiences, especially with award winners like Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed on board.

“Well, you know, Ruben Fleischer did Zombieland, directed it, so that was a big part of it,” Woody Harrelson, who is set to appear in the film in an undisclosed role, confessed in a recent interview. “And also, Tom Hardy, I really respect and think he’s one of the great actors. So that, coupled with what is a really wonderful script, I felt like I kind of should, you know?”

Venom will slither into theaters on October 5th.