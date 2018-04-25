The Best ‘Venom’ Trailer Memes

Venom debuted its official trailer during last night’s CinemaCon, and some fans have interpreted it in some pretty interesting ways.
The trailer, which was leaked online before officially debuting hours later, further showcased Tom Hardy’s role as Eddie Brock, as well as gave viewers a look the highly-anticipated symbiote in action.
Fans have had plenty of reactions to both the leaked and official trailer – as well as to how the film chooses to pronounce the word “symbiote”. But among those reactions are quite a large number of memes, which photoshop or reimagine Venom as different pieces of pop culture. Here are just a few of our favorites.
@ruffalosfluff
here comes the choo-choo train, open wide baby #Venom pic.twitter.com/iGWMc8XEqH— daniel IW TOMORROW (@ruffalosfluff) April 24, 2018
@InternetHippo
friends: you’re coming right. you’re not going to wait until 10 minutes before and text everyone that you can’t make it— the hippo account (@InternetHippo) April 24, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/VlJ0byyaG1
@VenomMovieNews
Freshman year VS Senior year #VENOM pic.twitter.com/IByFpFbQTF— Eddie Brock/Venom (@VenomMovieNews) April 24, 2018
@gutsavocrata
the new venom movie looks amazing pic.twitter.com/4aHO7YimxN— nunu remake (@gustavocrata) April 24, 2018
@MutantMadman
Saw this and had to laugh #Venom pic.twitter.com/UTvhBFQVq5— Brett X (@MutantMadman) April 24, 2018
@loftedpanda
Live action Venom looks sick! pic.twitter.com/XnwggSkMTV— Y’all (@loftedpanda) April 24, 2018
@mynameisntdave
If you add the peace sign emoji to a picture of Venom, it looks like any picture of any girl I went to high school with circa 2008 lol pic.twitter.com/O0Szbi2L0K— Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) April 24, 2018
@Fattyzilla
The new trailer for Venom looks great pic.twitter.com/KqCya5NJhP— ? Kubwa ? (@Fattyzilla) April 24, 2018
@jeffzwarren
New Venom movie looks cool pic.twitter.com/XPMsiQwRYc— Jeff Z. Warren (@jeffzwarren) April 24, 2018
@The13thVessel
We are… Venom pic.twitter.com/1jEUswlgw0— Jul // Salieri (@The13thVessel) April 24, 2018