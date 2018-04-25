Marvel

The Best ‘Venom’ Trailer Memes

Venom debuted its official trailer during last night’s CinemaCon, and some fans have interpreted […]

By

Venom debuted its official trailer during last night’s CinemaCon, and some fans have interpreted it in some pretty interesting ways.

The trailer, which was leaked online before officially debuting hours later, further showcased Tom Hardy’s role as Eddie Brock, as well as gave viewers a look the highly-anticipated symbiote in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have had plenty of reactions to both the leaked and official trailer – as well as to how the film chooses to pronounce the word “symbiote”. But among those reactions are quite a large number of memes, which photoshop or reimagine Venom as different pieces of pop culture. Here are just a few of our favorites.

@ruffalosfluff

@InternetHippo

@VenomMovieNews

@gutsavocrata

@MutantMadman

@loftedpanda

@mynameisntdave

@Fattyzilla

@jeffzwarren

@The13thVessel

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts