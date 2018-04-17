‘Venom’: Brisk Potentially Reveals First Look at Tom Hardy’s Symbiote

Much to the dismay of Marvel fans, the first Venom teaser trailer didn’t offer a single shot of Tom Hardy in the iconic costume. What the trailer wasn’t willing to do however, it looks like Brisk Iced Tea is stepping in to fulfill all of our Venom-related needs.

Sony has apparently partnered with Brisk to advertise for the upcoming Venom film, and it seems as though the beverage company has worked with the studio to create a new flavor based around the Marvel character.

An image has leaked online of a new, Venom-inspired Dark Cherry Limeade from Brisk. The bottle sports the movie logo, along with what appears to be the first look at the character’s face.

Check out the full image below!

So the eyes in this Venom image are the same ones used on the Venom teaser poster that was released a while back. It’s the seething, tooth-filled grin that’s new to this photo.

There has been no confirmation to this point as to whether or not this image is official, and neither Sony nor Brisk have spoken out about the image. However, the similarity in the eyes does make it seem like this could be an actual piece of key art from the film.

If the image is indeed official, it offers plenty of hope for those disappointed by the lack of Venom in the film’s initial trailer. This look is much more menacing than the version played by Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3, promising a much darker, more comic accurate iteration than we’ve ever seen in film.

This wouldn’t be the first time Brisk has partnered with a Marvel film this year. Though it was made by Marvel Studios and not Sony, Brisk was heavily involved with the marketing for Black Panther, which has been the biggest box office hit through the first quarter of 2018.

What do you think of this potential Venom art? Is this the style you were hoping for? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate.