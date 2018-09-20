Riot vs. Venom Fight Scene Shown in New ‘Venom’ Featurette

Venom‘s final promotional push is revealing more and more action-packed moments that Marvel fans will love to see; in fact, we may be quickly approaching that point where you should probably turn away, before the onslaught of TV spots and video featurettes show you the whole movie before you get to the theater.

…Before you turn away though, watch the new Venom featurette above, where you can get your best glimpse yet of Eddie Brock battling his rival symbiote in the movie – a character that Marvel Comics fans know as “Riot.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Venom, Riot is created when Life Foundation head (and symbiote/human hybrid mastermind) Dr. Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) finally merges with a symbiote of his own, creating the hybrid monster that looks like it will be Eddie Brock’s “big boss battle” in Venom‘s climatic third act action sequence. As the brief montage of footage makes clear: symbiote vs. symbiote fights are going to be a particularly nasty moments in the tradition of classic Carpenter/Cronenberg body-horror mechanics. Seeing Venom and Riot slice, pummel, and literally rip each other apart will definitely push the film’s PG-13 rating to its limit.

While the footage of these symbiote monsters has definitely gotten better with each new phase of post-production and promotion, there is some small worry that this sequence with Riot (which seems to begin in the Life Foundation before spilling onto the streets of San Francisco), is the only thing that Venom has up its sleeve for a third act climax. If that’s the case, then the promotional footage we’ve seen has already revealed much of the fight, leaving space for the possibility that fans will once again be disappointed in a comic book movie boss battle, which is overly CGI and ultimately uninteresting to the eye.

Then again, that’s just speculation based on a limited selection of footage. Right now, there is a lot of hype surrounding Venom – enough so that the industry analysts are already predicting that the film will have a record-setting opening weekend. While the final boss battle may fall on the cliched side of things, fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing something like a symbiote-on-symbiote battle – something that director Ruben Fleischer could definitely inject with some novelty.

Synopsis: “Following a scandal, journalist Eddie Brock attempts to revive his career by investigating the Life Foundation, but comes into contact with an alien symbiote that bonds with Brock, giving him superpowers as long as they share the same body.”

Venom will be in theaters on October 5th.