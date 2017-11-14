‘Venom’ Will Be Set Partially In Asia

A lot is still unknown about Sony’s upcoming Venom solo movie, but we may have just found out one of the film’s settings.

IGN and Omega Underground writer Christopher M recently reported that the upcoming Marvel film will shoot some scenes in Asia. This is reportedly thanks to a new casting call for the film, which seeks “villagers without modern haircuts”.

It’s too early to tell exactly what this setting could mean, considering the plethora of rumors that have floated around Venom. Early reports suggest that the film could be an adaptation of the Lethal Protector storyline, which doesn’t see to include a sort of globe-trotting nature.

Fans seem to have a few different theories for how this Asia sequence could fit in, which would indicate some interesting plot points for Venom. One theory is that the scene is some sort of flashback sequence in a different period, which would show one of the previous hosts of the Venom symbiote.

Another option is that the sequence is, despite the casting call, set in the present day. With protagonist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) being known for his journalism work, some have posited that he could be a war photographer of some kind. Whether or not Brock is infected with the symbiote while on that tour has yet to be seen.

While much of Venom remains a mystery, fans know that it has a pretty impressive cast. In addition to Hardy, the film will star Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze.

Venom is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5th, 2018.