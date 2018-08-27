‘Venom’: Carlton Drake Hunts Eddie in First TV Spot

Advertising for October events seems to be ramping up, not only in entertainment, but in all walks of life. Despite being the final week of August, grocery stores have already started setting up their Halloween displays and candy sales. Following suit, Sony and Marvel are going all-in on the ads for their upcoming October release, Venom.

After releasing a couple of trailers throughout the year, Sony is now in the process of flashing TV spots around the internet, the first of which debuted today.

You can watch the brand new Venom TV spot in the video above!

The spot is comprised of mostly old footage already seen in the various trailers. Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock is coming to grips with the Symbiote living inside him, he gets into various fights with men on motorcycles, and the whole bit ends with the Symbiote completely covering Eddie and saying “We are Venom.”

It’s Carlton Drake, played by Riz Ahmed, who provides the nugget of new footage in the TV spot. Towards the beginning of the 30 second ad, Drake is in a control room. watching as his soldiers and employees try to track Eddie down. At one point, he stares at one of the computers and says, “Bring me my creature.”

While Drake has been seen calling the alien race “symbiotes” in the trailers, he decides to use the word creature in this scenario. It’s likely that he’s not only referring to the Symbiote itself, but the entity he created when fusing it with Eddie Brock. It’s no secret that Drake’s mission is to make an army of super-soldiers with the Symbiotes, so it makes sense that he’d see Venom as “his creature.”

As the release of Venom gets closer, expect to see more and more of these TV spots arrive online. Marvel and Sony will likely continue accelerating their ad spending as we head into September and October.

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Hardy, is set to hit theaters on October 5.