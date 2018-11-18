‘Venom’ Passes ‘Justice League’ At The Worldwide Box Office

When it comes to box office numbers, the wide range of superhero films keep climbing the ranks and Venom, which was released in China this weekend, is no exception. The film, which made $206.2 million domestically, has officially surpassed Justice League at the worldwide box office.

Venom, which stars Tom Hardy in the titular role, received mixed reviews, earning an astoundingly different reaction from moviegoers than the critics. No matter who you side with in the Venom battle, there’s no denying the film’s success. The movie is now ranked at 115th on the worldwide grossing scale while Justice League is pushed down to the 120th spot.

Much like Venom, Justice League was met with mixed reactions, but that didn’t stop audiences from taking a peak at the first big DC crossover film, which $229 million domestically.

In a big win for Sony, Venom has officially grossed $673.5 million worldwide whereas Warner Bros.’ Justice League topped off at $657.9 million. Venom also comes out on top when you factor in the budget of both films. Venom took about $100 million to make, which is fairly low by today’s superhero standards. Justice League, on the other hand, cost three times as much to complete.

Venom‘s box office win comes off the heels of its release in China, earning $34.7 million on Friday alone. This means the Ruben Fleischer-directed film now holds the record for the second-biggest opening day of a superhero movie in the country’s box office history.

Venom is the first Marvel film that doesn’t fit into the MCU or the X-verse since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Since the movie is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question remains if we’ll ever see the antihero face off with his biggest enemy: Spider-Man. While Fleischer has indicated that he’d love a showdown between the two characters, it will ultimately come down to whether or not it’s legally feasible (and, of course, if a sequel is greenlit).

The final question we’re left with now is: will a superhero movie ever be able to beat James Cameron out of the top two worldwide grossing spots? The record continues to be held firm by Avatar (2009) and Titanic (1997).

If you weren’t one of the many people who contributed to Venom‘s box office success, you will be available to watch the movie in the comfort of your own home in January.