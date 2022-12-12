Venom Returns as a Villain in New Marvel Spider-Man Preview

Venom is officially taking up his classic villain status again, after years of walking the hero/anti-hero line. Eddie Brock's Venom has been one of the various Marvel characters featured in Dark Web, the new event now running through Marvel's Spider-Man and X-Men comics. Dark Web has brought together resurrected Jean Grey clone Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, and resurrected Spider-Man clone Ben Reilly (now called Chasm), and they are taking aim at both Spider-Man and the X-Men's mutant nation of Krakoa. Venom has been caught in the middle of that plot, as King (in Black) chess piece Madelyne is willing to play.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Dark Web #1, Madelyne Pryor lures Eddie Brock to her lair in Limbo using the promise of reuniting him with his son Dylan (aka Codex). Instead, Madelyne uses her powers to remove portions of Eddie's memories, in order to be able to manipulate him as a pawn. However, Ben and his girlfriend Hallows' Eve quickly learn from Madelyne that they may have taken a bit too much of Eddie's mind away, reverting back to the classic version of Venom that we first met in 1980s Spier-Man comics. Indeed, after setting Madelyne sets Eddie loose in NYC, the version of Venom we see web-slinging away has his big teeth, lolling tongue, and is talking about eating Spider-Man's brains.

In the new preview for Amazing Spider-Man #15 that Marvel released, they make it unabashedly clear that Venom and Spider-Man are about to have a classic rumble! As the short-but-sweet synopsis reads: "SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! 'NUFF SAID? What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The preview shows New York City starting to fall under siege of The Goblin Queen's attack, as one family sees their baby stroller transform into a demonic monster that Venom saves them from – while demonic manifestation becomes a phenomenon that happens all across the city. Peter Parker Spider-Man is trying to stay focused and get to Oscorp, only to find Norman Osborn as the Golden Goblin, having lost a fight with Ben Reily's Chasm. Needless to say, Peter has some immediate questions for his old pal Ben...

It's been a while since we've gotten a classic Spider-Man vs. Venom battle, but the question is: is it a thing we can go back to after both characters have grown and changed so much?

Amazing Spider-Man #15 goes on sale this week.