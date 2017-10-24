‘Venom’ Script Being Penned By ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Screenwriter

If you thought Venom was going to be your average comic book movie, then think again. It looks like the film might be more racy than you think. After all, the writer behind Fifty Shades of Grey is current penning the spin-off’s script.

Over on Twitter, Variety reporter Justin Kroll sent fans reeling with a recent scoop. The writer posted an update about the film, writing, “Venom update: Kelly Marcel (50 Shades of Grey) penning latest draft of script.”

Of course, Marvel fanatics were left surprised by the news. Venom has been pitched as a horror sci-fi film if anything, and Marcel’s past works do not align with the genre. Before the screenwriter took on Fifty Shades of Grey, Marcel worked on Saving Mr. Banks and the TV series Terra Nova.

VENOM update: Kelly Marcel ( 50 SHADES OF GREY) penning latest draft of script — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) October 4, 2017

If the Variety report is right, then Sony Pictures made a rather surprising pick for Venom‘s writer, but it is a welcome. Marcel must have had a pitch that Sony felt was right for its film, and Hollywood is in need of high-profile female writers. Fans may not know who Marcel is aside from her Fifty Shades of Grey gig, but the chatter online seems to indicate the fandom wants to see what the screenwriter has to offer.

The news about Venom‘s script comes not long after news about the film’s casting went live. Variety broke an exclusive report today that Jenny Slate is in talks to join the film. The star would be joining a star-studded cast as Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed have already signed on. Earlier this summer, Michelle Williams was also said to be in talks to play Venom‘s leading female role.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, production on Venom is expected to begin in October. The movie will be a part of the same Spider-Man-adjacent shared Marvel Comics universe as Silver and Black, Sony’s upcoming film about Silver Sable and Black Cat. The Venom movie is being described as a gritty, horror-inspired take on the Marvel anti-hero.

Venom is scheduled for theatrical release on October 5, 2018.