‘Venom’ Has Second Biggest Opening Weekend Ever for a Superhero Movie in China

Venom may not have received critical praise, but the film has been very successful with fans and at the box office and now, the kickoff to Sony‘s Universe of Marvel Characters franchise can check another major milestone off the list. The film had the second best opening weekend for a superhero movie ever in China.

The Tom Hardy-starrer made its debut in China this weekend and after an impressive $34.5 million opening day — which itself is the second-biggest opening day for a superhero movie second only to Avengers: Infinity War in the Chinese market — took those numbers and ran. According to a report from Deadline, Venom brought in $111 million over the whole weekend. Numbers like that also make Venom Sony’s biggest China launch of all time.

Venom‘s performance in China is also helping to propel to some other milestones as well. Venom has crossed the $600 million mark globally and is sitting at just under $674 million through Sunday — and if momentum continues, the film will cross $700 million soon. This kind of box office success makes it much more likely that we will have the chance to see more of Eddie and the symbiote in the future, too with additional Venom films that could give fans a “what happens next” resolution to the wild post-credit scene cliffhanger.

That scene teased the arrival of Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson who is set to be the villain in the next cinematic chapter of Venom’s story. It’s something that director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com was deliberate as well as how excited he was to work with Harrelson again.

“So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” Fleischer said. “But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

